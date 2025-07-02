Pittsburgh has noticeably more comfortable weather on Wednesday as humidity dips

I'll let the weather do the talking today and won't take up too much of your time talking about the picture-perfect weather.

I will quickly tell you about what has changed and how long it is going to take. Deal? Deal.

My advice for you is to get out and enjoy this weather through Saturday. Dew points will be in the moderate range, but are down from the string of high tropical air mass days we have seen recently. One of the best ways to measure humidity at the surface (where we are) is through the dew point.

Dew points over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

Dew points had been averaging around 70 degrees over the past 10 days. Today, they have dipped into the mid to low 60s across the region. The 5° difference will be noticeable for those stuck outside today. That means that even on a day like today, where I expect highs to hit the mid-80s, you'll be a lot less sticky and sweaty if stuck outside.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Speaking of the weather, highs today, Thursday & Friday will hit the mid-80s with humidity levels in the moderate to even low range. July 4th is looking like the pick of the week with humidity levels dipping down to near 60°. Highs will still hit the mid-80s.

Temperatures do warm up this weekend with highs near 90 on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will climb up to the 'high humidity' level on Sunday, with those conditions sticking around through next Tuesday.

7-day forecast: July 2, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

