Longtime Mars basketball coach Rob Carmody resigns after 26 years

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Longtime Mars basketball coach Rob Carmody has announced he's stepping down from his position after more than 25 years at the helm of the program.

Carmody announced his resignation on social media on Tuesday, saying that his leaving his position is due to a 'transitional opportunity' at his business.

For the last 26 years I have been proud to represent the Mars School District as the Boys’ Basketball Coach. During that time, I was fortunate that my family and work responsibilities aligned with the demands of overseeing our basketball program. — Rob Carmody (@CoachRobCarmody) August 28, 2024

During Carmody's 26 years as the head coach at Mars, the team won nine section titles, two WPIAL titles, and had two appearances in the PIAA state title game.

The team has made 17 straight trips to the playoffs.

Along with announcing his resignation, Carmody thanked all of his former players and cited their talent, dedication, and toughness that helped build the school's basketball program into what it is today.

Carmody also thanked his family for allowing him to dedicate so much time to the basketball program and called himself 'blessed' for their understanding. Rob's two sons, Robby and Michael, both played for him at Mars.

"I got to win a WPIAL Championship coaching my sons and I got a hug from my daughter after every game her senior year," Carmody said. "Hard to have it better than that."

Carmody told the Post-Gazette that his resignation is not a retirement and that he hopes to coach again in the near future.