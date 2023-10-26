Local 8-year-old works with Caliente Pizza, Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi to craft perfect pie for Make-A-Wish

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) - It's a day to celebrate the chefs who can throw the dough in the air and spin it around. Tuesday is World Pizza Maker's Day, and a local young lady got her chance to step into the kitchen and whip up her own pie for a good cause.

Kora from Butler has a rare genetic metabolic disorder and leaders at Make-A-Wish of Greater Pa. and West Virginia say, despite just being eight years old, she also has a pretty elevated palate; her favorite food is spicy hot wings!

Kora recently took a trip into Caliente's in Aspinwall, working with Steelers' defensive end, Larry Ogunjobi, to create her very own Kora Strong Pie.

"Our local Make-A-Wish chapter does incredible work for kids and families in the region, and we're honored to be able to work with them on this pizza launch, alongside Larry Ogunjobi, to share Kora's story and promote an important cause," said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz.

Kora's own creation, the Kora Strong Pie. WordWrite / Caliente Pizza & Draft House

It's got a Brooklyn-style thin crust with a garlic butter base, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted chicken and mozzarella, provolone and feta cheese.

"It's not every day that a kid gets to meet a professional football player, let alone create a custom-made pizza with them, and we're thrilled to have been able to provide that opportunity for Kora and to fund the wishes of other children in the area as well," said Bogacz.

WordWrite / Caliente Pizza & Draft House

The pie will be on sale at all five Caliente locations starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, and Caliente is donating $10 from every pie sold right back to Make-A-Wish, hoping to fund two more trips for deserving kids.