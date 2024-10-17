Liz Cheney calls on Republicans to vote for Kamala Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the past chair of the House Republican Conference, is urging fellow Republicans to put country over party and vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Thursday in an interview with KDKA-TV, the former U.S. representative from Wyoming had a clear message for fellow Republicans in Pennsylvania.

"Cast your vote for the person that you know is going to lead this country with a sincere heart," Cheney said.

"There is only one candidate in this race who is a responsible, stable adult," Cheney said. "You might say we disagree on issue X or issue Y, but I know with great confidence that Vice President Harris is somebody who is going to be a president for all Americans."

Cheney says conservatives like her cannot vote for Donald Trump because he has abandoned the conservative principles of Ronald Reagan.

"He represents both a set of beliefs with respect to things like tariffs, pulling out of NATO, attacking our allies, praising strongmen, a whole set of beliefs that are fundamentally not conservative," Cheney said.

But it's Trump's conduct and threat to use the American government and military to go after his political enemies that disqualifies him from office, says Cheney.

"He represents somebody who does not fundamentally believe in and cannot be counted on to defend the rule of law and to defend the Constitution," Cheney said.

"Would you say that you would agree with Kamala Harris that he's becoming increasingly unstable?" KDKA-TV's Jon Delano asked.

"I think that is certainly the case, and I think that the American people can see that," Cheney said.

KDKA-TV asked the Trump Pennsylvania campaign for a response on Cheney's comments that said:

"The only effect she has on voters is making Democrats inevitably toss her to the curb as the useful-idiot theatrical prop that she is," spokesperson Kush Desai said.

Cheney says Trump betrayed the Republican Party and too many local Republican officials know he lies and is dangerous but won't stand up to him. She did, and she lost her seat in Congress.

Whether her view or Trump's view prevails depends on Nov. 5.