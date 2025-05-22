8 people hospitalized after Beaver County limousine crash

Eight people were taken to hospitals after a crash involving a limo and pickup truck in Darlington Township, Beaver County, on Thursday afternoon.

There was significant damage to the front and side of the limo and a wheel came off the pickup after the crash on Constitution Boulevard near East Palestine Road.

"I heard a loud boom," said Monica Gross, who works at nearby Harry's Place, which her family owns. She jumped in to help.

"I asked if they needed anything, and I come up to get some wet rags and stuff to wipe the blood off their faces and everything," Gross said.

Eleven total individuals were involved in the crash. Gross saw at least 7 inside the limo, including the driver. State police said eight people were taken to hospitals. While injuries are serious, everyone is expected to survive, state police told KDKA-TV.

(Photo: KDKA)

Gross said the group told her they were on their way from Ohio to the Pirates game in Pittsburgh.

"I was scared, because with the girl laying when she got out of the car, was complaining about her head hurt and her back," Gross said. "I thought it was going to be worse."

She said it looked like the pickup truck was exiting East Palestine Road when it hit the limo on Route 51.

"He was shooken up," Gross said. "He did admit that he pulled out and he rushed to it, and he shouldn't of. He should have waited before he pulled out."

A tire came off the pickup and ended up on the side of the road. Passengers in the limo were not wearing seatbelts, Gross said.

"They were going to see the Pirate game tonight, and I told them they were crazy because it was raining," she said.

She believes the heavy rain could have played a role in the crash.

"I'm definitely going to start paying more attention, pulling out," Gross said. "I feel bad for the kid, because he was coming home from work, he wasn't drinking. There was no alcohol involved, you know. So I just feel bad for the kid."

The pickup truck driver was charged with a stop sign violation, according to police paperwork.