Escapes from Westmoreland County juvenile detention center happening too often, police chief says

On Monday afternoon, KDKA witnessed two juveniles being turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police by officers in Ligonier.

According to police, the two teens broke out of the Outside In School and detention center in Fairfield Township sometime on Sunday and made their way on foot to nearby Wilpen in Ligonier Township, where they stole a gun from an unlocked car.

Ligonier Valley Police Chief Mike Matrunics says they caught the two near Waterford late on Monday morning and recovered the gun. However, he said juveniles escaping from the Outside In facility happen far too often. In fact, he says, this is the second time a breakout has happened in less than a week.

"Last Tuesday morning, there were two runaways. They actually stole a truck from Wilpen," said Chief Matrunics. "We used a Ford app that located them around Mt. Lebanon area, and we worked with them, and they were able to get the kids in custody."

Outside In has seen its fair share of problems. In January, there was a riot at the facility involving 20 students that caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage, with several juveniles charged as adults.

Chief Matrunics says that he has no say about what happens internally at a facility that is out of his jurisdiction. But he says once these kids escape, nine times out of 10, they head to the closest populated area, which is in his jurisdiction. This, he says, has to stop.

"I would love to work with the Outside In and state police to try and figure out a notification possibility that if they do run, how can we notify the citizens to keep an eye out, lock doors. Because, let's face it, this is a community where people unlock their houses and doors," said Chief Matrunics.

The chief says he is waiting for a final word from state police as to whether or not all the escapees have been accounted for, but he wants to caution everyone in the township, espcially in the Wilpen community, to be on guard, lock doors, cars, and firearms so they don't fall into the wrong hands.