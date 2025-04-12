Lightning striking in the same place more than once seems unlikely | Hey Ray

Hey Ray: Lightning can strike in the same place twice

We have another question to answer, Pat D. in Pittsburgh asks, "I have heard the saying that lightning never strikes the same place twice. How true is that, because I think it does?"

Well Pat, you are right! Lightning can and does strike in the same place twice. Some places can be struck by lightning many times!

According to the Empire State Building website, it is struck by lightning on average 25 times a year! A structure's chances of being hit by lightning go up if it is tall and isolated. While there are many buildings around the Empire State Building, it is tall, making it a good candidate for lightning strikes.

While lightning can strike the same place more than once, it can also strike the same person more than once.

Lightning can be deadly, but people can survive being hit. The Guiness Book of World Records says there is even one man who holds the world record for being hit by lightning and surviving seven times! After claiming the record, Ex-Park ranger Roy C. Sullivan was nicknamed "the human lightning conductor". Most people are not that lucky to survive getting hit by lightning seven times. Come to think of it, most people are not that unlucky to be struck seven times either!

The National Weather Service says that 10 percent of people who are struck by lightning die. Many survivors, however, have permanent pain and neurological disabilities. You should always set yourself up for safety. When there is thunder and lightning, avoid open areas. You should also stay away from trees. While you may think the tree will protect you, even trees are no match for lightning.

Most importantly, when thunder roars, get indoors.