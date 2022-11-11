Watch CBS News
Activist Leon Ford to host panel at Heinz History Center

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh activist who co-founded the Hear Foundation is hosting a panel on Friday at the Heinz History Center. 

Leon Ford was left paralyzed after he was shot during a traffic stop in 2012. On Friday, Ford will discuss reconciliation and forgiveness 10 years after the police shooting that left him paralyzed.

The program will focus on his work to create a safer and stronger city by partnering with police to address gun violence. There will also be a panel discussion on trauma, mental health and healing.

More than 150 people are attending, and the list of speakers is jam-packed.

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

