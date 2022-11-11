Activist Leon Ford to host panel at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh activist who co-founded the Hear Foundation is hosting a panel on Friday at the Heinz History Center.

Leon Ford was left paralyzed after he was shot during a traffic stop in 2012. On Friday, Ford will discuss reconciliation and forgiveness 10 years after the police shooting that left him paralyzed.

The program will focus on his work to create a safer and stronger city by partnering with police to address gun violence. There will also be a panel discussion on trauma, mental health and healing.

More than 150 people are attending, and the list of speakers is jam-packed.