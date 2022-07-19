Lawyer says West Virginia judge pointed gun at her in courtroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation has accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a handgun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court.

Attorney Lauren Varnado had been defending the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation in the New Martinsville, West Virginia courtroom of Judge David W. Hummel Jr. when she said the judge pulled out a Colt .45 pistol from a shoulder holster underneath his robe.

"He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado said.

The alleged act came in the middle of a contentious legal dispute over gas drilling and mineral rights. Varnado said there had been bad blood from the start since she had questioned Hummel on whether he was not conflicted since a relative had sued EQT on a similar claim.

"He dismissed the jury and yelled at me for 45 minutes, including profanity and personal attacks," Varnado said.

During the trial, Varnado, who said she had been threatened at a local restaurant, had been escorted in and out of the courtroom with security, but she said Judge Hummel barred her security from the courtroom, saying, "I have bigger guns than they have."

That's when she said he pulled out his own gun and left it on the bench.

"In the moment in my head, I was thinking surely he's not going to do anything," Varnado said. "Surely it's not loaded, but I do know it's not proper gun safety to hold it that way, to point it at people, to leave a gun lying around."

Judge Hummel's office said the judge is prevented from making comments at this time, but EQT issued a statement supporting Varnado and chastising the judge's alleged actions.

"A courtroom is meant to be a place of honor, respect and dignity. EQT is committed to prioritizing the safety of our employees and partners no matter where they work. We are thankful for the service of Ms. Varnado and her colleagues and relieved that they were not injured," the statement said.

The parties in the case have settled out of court, but in addition to speaking with the FBI, Varnado said she's cooperating with the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission, which she said has an ongoing investigation of the judge on unrelated matters.

"He cannot stay on the bench," Varnado said.

The West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission had no comment, and FBI Pittsburgh said it cannot confirm or deny the existence of investigations.