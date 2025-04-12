AG Dave Sunday files lawsuit against Beaver County contractor over allegedly incomplete jobs

Attorney General Dave Sunday has filed a lawsuit against a Beaver County home improvement contractor for allegedly failing to complete contracts and operating while unregistered.

The lawsuit alleges that James D. Martin—also known as Doug Martin—and his business, Martin Lawn Services, LLC, failed to perform home improvement contracts by "doing subpar work or never doing any work at all," according to a press release from the attorney general's office.

The lawsuit also alleges Martin entered into contracts with several consumers after his business registration under the Pennsylvania Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act had expired.

The lawsuit seeks to stop Martin from doing business in Pennsylvania, along with consumer restitution and civil penalties.

"This contractor took significant sums of money from hardworking Pennsylvanians hoping to improve their homes, then failed to honor the contracts," Attorney General Sunday said. "He also knew he had to register as a contractor with our office, failed to do so, and kept taking on clients."

Martin's conduct violated HICPA and the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, the press release added.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim of these practices can file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at this link, call 1-800-441-2555, or email this address.