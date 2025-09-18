Pittsburgh's last weekend of summer comes with beautiful weather

No rain is expected today. I put in a 20% rain chance on Friday, with 30% chances for rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Maybe you'll be one of the lucky few to get an isolated shower or two.

Highs today will be back in the 80s. We only hit 82° yesterday. Highs today will be a degree or two warmer than that. Winds will be calm.

Morning temperatures dipped to the 50s once again, and we should be in the upper 70s by noon.

Today will be the 7th day in a row with highs in the 80s. We should see the string of 80s continue through the weekend. With the cool start to the month, temperatures are still running below average. Through Wednesday, we are -2.2° off of normal.

Just a heads up, also to any coaches dealing with athletes outside today. There is an air quality alert in place.

While most won't notice an impact from this, you may want to give your athletes an extra moment or two to recover after more intense parts of practice due to the poor air quality in place.

There's a lot of conflicted folks out there right now, and I am one of them. The weather is really nice, but you know that we need rain.

It's not just your yard either.

The lack of rain at local farms sends costs for everyday operations up. One of the things that costs so much is the switching from cows eating off the land to having to feed cows every day. These costs will eventually be passed down to us, the consumer.

Something else you may notice from the lack of rain is how tough it is to find your perfect pumpkin. I am not saying you won't be able to find a pumpkin, but the lack of rain will likely translate to smaller pumpkins overall with higher price tags than what you'd normally expect.

At this point, farms are also transitioning to their winter crops of things like spinach, kale, and broccoli. These crops are considered hardy, so hopefully the impact will be minimal long-term.

