Last-minute shoppers flock to Giant Eagle and Market District hours before Thanksgiving Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thanksgiving is just hours away and if you have procrastinated on grocery shopping you may want to get a move on.

The traffic has been steady at the Market District in Settlers Ridge, and while the store is well-stocked, don't wait to go shopping because it will close at midnight and many Market Districts and Giant Eagles will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Spirits were high for shoppers on Wednesday as many were coming in to buy everything from side dishes to full-blown meals.

Shoppers I spoke with proved that the hottest items were the usuals - mashed potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables. A few even picked up some pie.

Everyone said they were able to get what they need, but at the 11th hour, some people like Mike Abraham said they have just been putting off shopping.

"I guess that's why I keep on doing it," he said when asked if it's ever failed him. "It's like I deny it's coming up, so I just don't like going shopping, so I go at the last minute."

People were in good spirits today, but as we said, Giant Eagle and Market Districts will be closed tomorrow. They will return to normal hours on Friday.

In short, if you need to finish (or even start) your Thanksgiving shopping, get going!