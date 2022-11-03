Giant Eagle closing on Thanksgiving

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle will be closed on Thanksgiving Day again this year. 

Some locations may choose to open on Thanksgiving, but the company said the majority of Giant Eagle and Market District locations will be closed. Originally stores were going to open on Thanksgiving but close at 3 p.m. 

Now stores will operate under usual business hours Wednesday and reopen again on Friday, the company announced Thursday. 

"After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle's senior director of corporate communications. 

As of right now, Giant Eagle also plans to be closed on Christmas Day. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 4:46 PM

