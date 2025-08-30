Near-perfect weather in place for Labor Day in the Pittsburgh area

The weather is so nice, there is no reason to give you a long weather blog today.

Your assignment, if you choose to accept it, is to get outside and to enjoy this amazing weather.

Your Labor Day weekend will be dry, with highs hitting the low 70s today. I have slightly better pool weather in place for Sunday and Labor Day, with highs on those days up near 80 degrees.

Conditions for Labor Day Weekend! KDKA Weather Center

Skies will be sunny throughout the weekend, except for some brief clouds that will work their way through our area first thing on Sunday morning.

Our next rain chance doesn't arrive until the middle of next week, with most places seeing around 0.25" - 0.5" of rain falling on both Wednesday and then again on Thursday.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday should see showers around with rain and storm chances expected for Thursday. Rain chances will stick around on Friday & Saturday for folks in the Laurel Highlands with everyone else dry.

We are done with rain for the month with our monthly total coming in at 1.58". This is well below (1.72" as of today) the monthly average near 3.4".

When it comes to temperatures over the next week, we will see more 70s than 80s. I only have Labor Day and Tuesday hitting 80 degrees for a high over the next week. I am forecasting a high in the 60s on Friday.

7-day forecast: August 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

