Watch CBS News
Sports

Kulich scores 2 in Sabres 7-3 win over Penguins. Crosby breaks Gretzky's point-per-game seasons mark

/ AP

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 26, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 26, 2025 16:03

Jiri Kulich scored twice as part of a five-goal second period, and the Buffalo Sabres routed Pittsburgh 7-3 on Thursday night in an outing Penguins captain Sidney Crosby broke an NHL record for point-per-game consistency he shared with Wayne Gretzky.

Buffalo won its fourth-straight home game with Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Tyson Kozak each securing a goal and assist. Mattias Samuelsson also scored, and backup James Reimer made 22 saves in winning his third consecutive start.

Crosby's goal 8:49 in to cut Buffalo's lead to 2-1 was his 80th point, to assure he'll finish his 20th NHL season averaging at least a point per outing. The 37-year-old surpassed Gretzky, who finished all but his 20th and final NHL season in 1998-99 averaging a point a game.

Kevin Hayes and Blake Lizotte also scored for Pittsburgh, which dropped to 1-3-1 in its past five.

Tristan Jarry was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots, and two days after allowing four goals on seven shots in a 6-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Alex Nedeljkovic mopped up, allowing three goals on 18 shots.

Penguins: Continue unraveling on a night they entered having allowed an NHL-worst 261 goals.

Sabres: Erupted for seven goals despite a youth-laden lineup missing key veteran forwards Jason Zucker (personal issue), Joshua Norris (middle body) and Jordan Greenway (lower body).

A 1:44 second-period span in which Kulich and Samuelsson put Buffalo up 4-1. Kulich scored with a 20-footer over the goalie's right shoulder, and Samuelsson's shot from the right boards beat Jarry on the short side 5:20 into the period.

The Sabres had 14 players register at least a point, including rookie Isak Rosen's first NHL point with an assist on Samuelsson's goal.

Penguins host Ottawa on Sunday, and Sabres open three-game road swing at Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.