Pittsburgh-area bridal shop closes, leaving brides without dresses

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Some brides are left scrambling after a local bridal shop closed.

Tracey Hopkins said she still hasn't received her dress from Koda Bridal in Mt. Lebanon and she paid for it last year in May.

"I called in July, was calling, was messaging on Messenger. My best friend, my family -- I had a bunch of people calling and there was no response," Hopkins said.

Her wedding is five months away: "My wedding is Dec. 14, and I have a lot of anxiety and stress because I went to her specifically because she worked with plus brides and I can't just walk into any bridal shop and pick a dress off of the rack, it needs to be ordered."

Panic is setting in for other brides to be as well, with a dark cloud looming over what's supposed to be their happiest time.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah went over to Koda Bridal but no one was there. She called, but there was no answer.

On Monday, the bridal shop posted to Facebook, saying they will be closing but not before fulfilling the outstanding orders. The owner also promised to communicate with the customers.

"I hope she does, you know, because I know I'm not the only one out there," explained Hopkins.

She continued: "I have sympathy for her, she's losing her business, but I just wish she would have respect for her clients and would have gotten in touch with us."

KDKA-TV has learned that some brides have received their dresses, but we're told it's only those who bought it off the rack. Those who ordered like Hopkins and this woman are in a bind.

To add to the stress, they've been reaching out to designers and warehouses to figure out if Koda bridal ever placed their orders.