Know The Score: September 23, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Cheltenham 34, Upper Darby 0

High School of the Future 36, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Penn Charter 28, Father Judge 6

USO 36, Carrick 0