Know The Score: November 25, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Playoffs
Class 3A
Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7
Class 2A
Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14
Class 1A
Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0
