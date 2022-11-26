Watch CBS News
Sports

Know The Score: November 25, 2022

/ CBS/AP

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 24, 2022 (Pt. 2)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 24, 2022 (Pt. 2) 01:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

PIAA Playoffs

Class 3A

Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Class 2A

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Class 1A

Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.