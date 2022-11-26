Know The Score: November 25, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

PIAA Playoffs

Class 3A

Belle Vernon 24, Avonworth 7

Class 2A

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Class 1A

Union Area 26, Bishop Canevin 0