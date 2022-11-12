Know The Score: November 11, 2022
Class 6A
Second Round
Canon-McMillan 32, North Allegheny 31
Central Bucks West 44, North Penn 35
Central York 51, York 44
Downingtown East 34, Downingtown West 9
Erie McDowell 42, Taylor Allderdice 15
Garnet Valley 30, Spring-Ford 27, OT
Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14
Manheim Township 37, Cumberland Valley 31
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Mount Lebanon 7
Class 5A
Second Round
Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13
Northern York 20, New Oxford 7
Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30, Chester 12
Rustin 31, Kennett 7
Upper Dublin 35, Great Valley 0
Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7
Class 4A
Second Round
Aliquippa 41, Montour 7
Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7
Interboro 38, Pope John Paul II 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Susquehanna Township 6
Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14
McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21
Thomas Jefferson 21, Greater Latrobe 6
Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29
Class 3A
Second Round
Avonworth 28, Beaver Area 7
Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7
Clearfield 13, St. Marys 7
Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6
Grove City 22, Sharon 21
Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17
Slippery Rock 28, Hickory 0
West Perry 63, Lancaster Catholic 20
Class 2A
Second Round
Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0
Neshannock 30, Washington 27
Penns Valley 34, Bald Eagle Area 14
Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13
Sto-Rox 50, Keystone Oaks 0
Class 1A
Second Round
Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6
Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14
South Side 47, Mapletown 6
Union Area 30, Laurel 28
