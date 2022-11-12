Know The Score: November 11, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Class 6A

Second Round

Canon-McMillan 32, North Allegheny 31

Central Bucks West 44, North Penn 35

Central York 51, York 44

Downingtown East 34, Downingtown West 9

Erie McDowell 42, Taylor Allderdice 15

Garnet Valley 30, Spring-Ford 27, OT

Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14

Manheim Township 37, Cumberland Valley 31

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Mount Lebanon 7

Class 5A

Second Round

Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13

Northern York 20, New Oxford 7

Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30, Chester 12

Rustin 31, Kennett 7

Upper Dublin 35, Great Valley 0

Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7

Class 4A

Second Round

Aliquippa 41, Montour 7

Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7

Interboro 38, Pope John Paul II 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Susquehanna Township 6

Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14

McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21

Thomas Jefferson 21, Greater Latrobe 6

Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29

Class 3A

Second Round

Avonworth 28, Beaver Area 7

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7

Clearfield 13, St. Marys 7

Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6

Grove City 22, Sharon 21

Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17

Slippery Rock 28, Hickory 0

West Perry 63, Lancaster Catholic 20

Class 2A

Second Round

Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0

Neshannock 30, Washington 27

Penns Valley 34, Bald Eagle Area 14

Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13

Sto-Rox 50, Keystone Oaks 0

Class 1A

Second Round

Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14

South Side 47, Mapletown 6

Union Area 30, Laurel 28