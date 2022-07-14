Kiski Township hires 2 part-time police officers after resignations

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — After four officers resigned last week, two hiring of two new officers to Kiski Township's police force was approved on Wednesday.

Former Kiski officer Thomas Dessell told KDKA-TV last week that four officers and the department's secretary resigned due to harassment and intimidation. Dissell said he gave the township's supervisors a labor grievance during a township meeting on Wednesday that detailed the allegations leading up to his resignation.

Kiski Township's police chief said if the background checks go through by the weekend, the two part-time officers will start working three 12-hour shifts a week.

Before Wednesday's township council meeting approving the hirings, the solicitor addressed the recent allegations.

"This board of supervisors is incredibly eager to address and discuss those allegations," solicitor Tim Miller said.

Police Chief Lee Bartolicius said it could take a couple of months to get full coverage for the area. North Apollo is serviced by Kiski Township police.

"I'm dealing with a lot of challenges, but I'm doing the best I can," Bartolicius said.

"I'm going to have six days a week of 20 hours a day coverage, and then I offered the school resource officer overtime on Sundays to come in and give me at least eight hours of coverage," the chief added.

Right now, state police are handling calls for the department, as the chief and the school resource officer are all that are left.

North Apollo Mayor June Kilgore showed up Wednesday to express concerns.

"I wanted to express the fact that I never wanted us to be in this position," Kilgore said. "We don't have police, but it gave me some hope they are hiring two part-timers."

Some Kiski Township residents are nervous.

"We are a country area, and it's hard to find your way around out here," Joli Studley said. "We want to make sure we are fully staffed and protected."

The township said the goal is to hire full-time officers, and North Apollo's mayor said she hopes to meet with Kiski Township's supervisors to talk about her concerns.