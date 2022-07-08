Kiski Twp. Police left almost entirely unstaffed after four officers issue resignations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Kiski Township Police Department is almost entirely unstaffed following the resignation of four officers.

Sergeant Thomas Dessell tells KDKA that most of the police force has resigned, including the police secretary, due to harassment and intimidation.

The resignations went into effect at 12:01 a.m.

According to Armstrong County 911 officials, all calls for Kiski Township are being directed to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Under state law, State Police are required to provide coverage to area where there are no police officers on duty.

