Kiski Township police to add more officers this week after resignations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the resignation of four officers last week, the Kiski Township Police Department is set to hire new officers this week.

At a council meeting in North Apollo on Monday, Kiski's police chief said the department plans to hire two part-time officers on Wednesday. North Apollo is serviced by Kiski Township police.

If the Kiski supervisors approve the hirings on Wednesday, the new officers could start as early as Thursday. The goal is for the department to hire four or five more part-time officers.

Former Kiski officer Thomas Dessell told KDKA-TV last week that four officers and the department's secretary resigned due to harassment and intimidation. Dissell said he gave the township's supervisors a labor grievance during a township meeting on Wednesday that detailed the allegations leading up to his resignation.

North Apollo officials and residents had many questions at Monday's meeting.

"We were blindsided," North Apollo Council President Ray Rusz said at Monday's meeting. "We are upset, because look at the people who are here at the meeting, they came mostly to hear what was going on with the police department."

For now, Pennsylvania State Police troopers are handling calls in North Apollo because the recently hired police chief and the school resource officer are the only ones left.

Rusz said the council will send a letter to Kiski's supervisors to ask them to meet with the mayor and solicitor.

"We are sending them a letter telling them that they are in violation of the contract, and we have 30 days from Wednesday when they get the letter to meet and discuss," Rusz said.

If nothing changes by the deadline, the council can make a decision on whether to stay with Kiski Township or go in another direction.

State police say they do have the resources to provide police services to residents in this area. However, they do stress response times won't be the same. They say troopers will respond to calls in order of emergency priority.