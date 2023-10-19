Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Oct. 20-22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With just two weekends left in October, the spooky events are piling up in and around Pittsburgh. You'll find Halloween movies, birdwatching events, trunk-or-treats and fall festivals. There's even a pumpkin-throwing event in the city!

Here are a few examples:

Halloween Movies in the Park at Round Hill Park

The Round Hill Park Visitors Center will be showing Halloween movies beginning at sunset. You can expect to see "Hocus Pocus," as the screening is set to start at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show on Earth

At PPG Paints Arena, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will present "The Greatest Show on Earth." Tickets start for $16 and it will take place from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Check out this link to see the full list.