Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Feb. 21-23

With these cold temperatures, you and your family may be getting cabin fever, but there are plenty of things to do indoors that will keep you smiling. Here are a few highlights from Kidsburgh's weekend guide, and you'll find the link to the complete guide below.

Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23: "The Little Mermaid" at the Carnegie Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Enjoy several showings of this classic tale this weekend at performances designed to be family-friendly. All performances are at the newly renovated Andrew Carnegie Music Hall in Carnegie. Tickets are available online (ranging from $18- $24) and also at the door. For information, call 412-279-8887.

Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23: GLOW at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

This weekend, the Children's Museum is hosting a winter festival (with evening hours!). Learn about sculpture, welding and lighting all day as part of regular admission, or come check out the special Evening Glow event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Find the full schedule here.

Sunday, Feb. 23: Thula Sizwe in Concert featuring the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, 4 p.m.

With songs that hail from a time when South Africa was on the world stage and peace and freedom hung in the balance, this 10-man group from Soshanguve offers American audiences an authentic snapshot of traditional Zulu culture. This concert will be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church and guests will be invited to sing along. Tickets range from $5 to $50.

