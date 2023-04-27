Watch CBS News
Kidsburgh: KDKA-TV does Take Your Kid to Work Day

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: KDKA-TV does Take Your Kid to Work Day 02:02

Today is Take Your Kid to Work Day, and we thought we'd get the kids' take on it, so KDKA-TV Anchor Kristine Sorensen's son, Vincent Griffin, reports this story from the KDKA-TV Newsroom and Studio in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Hi, I'm Vincent Griffin. It's fun to see everything that goes behind what you see on TV and radio. Earlier today, I was on KDKA-AM radio with my Dad, Marty Griffin, and also I watched my Mom anchor the news at noon.

On PTL this morning, host Heather Abraham's daughter helped host, and meteorologist Ron Smiley brought his daughter too. There were also tons of other kids on the show too.

They got to get up close to a bird from the Pittsburgh Zoo and touch a snake and see a sloth hang upside down from a pole. They did some cooking in the PTL kitchen, stirred up slime, and got to see a shoelace magically turn different colors.

One of the coolest things I got to see this year is the new newsroom. I like how the desks are grouped by show and there's a whole new flow. And I really like how the desks go up and down.

I wanted to see what other kids think about Take Your Kid to Work Day. Seven-year-old Ezra Cole said, "seeing the sloth and baby kangaroo" was a favorite moment. Jack Cole, who's 9, said, "I got to see a magician do a bunch of cool magic tricks, and my favorite one was when turned shoelaces different colors and made them appear."

I asked them, "Were you nervous being on TV?" Ezra said, "scary" and Jack said, "A little ... There's just this big moving camera and it's kind of weird cause you're not really doing anything but staring at a big camera."

They both agreed with me that the best part of Take Your Kid to Work Day is getting off school!

For more information on career exploration for kids and teenagers, go to kidsburgh.org.

Kristine Sorensen
Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:24 PM

