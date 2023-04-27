Watch CBS News

Kidsburgh: KDKA-TV does Take Your Kid to Work Day

Today is Take Your Kid to Work Day, and we thought we'd get the kids' take on it, so KDKA-TV Anchor Kristine Sorensen's son, Vincent Griffin, reports this story from the KDKA-TV Newsroom and Studio in Downtown Pittsburgh.
