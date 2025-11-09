Fiala breaks tie with 500th NHL point, Kings open 6-game trip with 3-2 win over Penguins

Kevin Fiala broke a tie with 8:08 left with his 500th NHL point to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Sunday to open a six-game trip.

Fiala got around defenseman Erik Karlsson and shot over goalie Sergei Murashov. Fiala also had an assist. The 29-year-old Swiss winger has 218 goals and 282 assists in 667 regular-season games with Nashville, Minnesota and Los Angeles.

Corey Perry tied it at 2 for the Kings at 4:49 of the third. He also had an assist.

Anze Kopitar also scored for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots. The Kings improved to 7-5-4. They had lost three of four.

Tommy Novak and Anthony Mantha scored for Pittsburgh, coming off a 2-1 shootout loss at New Jersey on Saturday. The Penguins have lost four of five to fall to 9-5-3. They now head to Sweden for a pair of games against Nashville.

Murashov made 24 saves in his NHL debut.

Up next

Kings: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Penguins: Face Nashville in Stockholm on Friday and Sunday in NHL Global Series games.