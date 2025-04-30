Kennywood's Phantom's Revenge voted best roller coaster in the country

Kennywood's Phantom's Revenge was voted best roller coaster in the country, a recent poll found.

The roller coaster at the amusement park in West Mifflin took home the top spot on USA Today's 10Best list of roller coasters in the United States, USA Today announced on Wednesday.

"The 3,365-foot-long track of Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood brings visitors frighteningly close to another of the park's coasters, Thunderbolt. A hair-raising highlight is the ride's second drop — a 232-foot thriller at 85 miles per hour," USA Today said of the coaster.

Phantom's Revenge took home the No. 1 ranking this year after finishing No. 3 in 2024.

Three other roller coasters in Pennsylvania made the Top 10. The Phoenix at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County came in at No. 2, the Ravine Flyer II at Waldameer & Water World in Erie County came in at No. 4 and Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark in Dauphin County came in at No. 9. The Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point in Ohio slotted in at No. 3 on the list.

Kennywood among best theme parks in U.S.

Kennywood took home the No. 5 spot on USA Today's 10Best list of theme parks in the country.

"If you love a theme park with oodles of history and a collection of iconic rides, Kennywood is your place," USA Today said.

Knoebels was No. 2 on the list, while Hershey Park was No. 8.

Winners for each 10BEST category were chosen by readers after a "panel of experts" nominated their top picks, USA Today said.