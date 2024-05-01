Kennywood and Phantom's Revenge make list of country's best theme parks and coasters

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kennywood and Phantom's Revenge have again been named among the best theme parks and roller coasters in the country.

Kennywood snagged the eighth spot on USA Today's 10Best list of theme parks, while Phantom's Revenge landed in the top three on the list of best roller coasters. Both Kennywood and Phantom's Revenge have made the lists the past two years.

"If you love a theme park with oodles of history and a collection of iconic rides, Kennywood is your place," USA Today wrote about Kennywood.

"Witness over 120 years of innovation in classic favorites that include wooden roller coasters like the side-by-side Racer, the intense Thunderbolt, and the circa 1920 Jack Rabbit. Plus, there's an unmatched collection of dark rides like the Old Mill and the last-of-its-kind Noah's Ark, as well as modern thrill rides like the Steel Curtain coaster."

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, was voted the best theme park, while Knoebels in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, and SeaWorld Orlando round out the top three. For coasters, Phantom's Revenge was beat by Phoenix at Knoebels and Mako at SeaWorld.

For the lists, nominees are submitted by a panel of experts and narrowed down to a final set by 10Best editors. Readers then get to vote for the final rankings.

Kennywood opened for its 126th season on April 20. Highlights this year include the new Potato Smash bumper cars, a new bar, a new restaurant and a restored Turtle ride.

Favorites like Bites and Pints, Celebrate America and Fall Fantasy Parades will return this year, and the season will end with Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. There will also be a new event for all things yinzer. The park says the Celebrate Pittsburgh event in July will highlight the city's arts, sports, heritage and more.

Daily operation at the park begins on Memorial Day weekend.