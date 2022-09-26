Questions about security remain unanswered after three people shot during Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a night of chaos at Kennywood Park on Saturday, police say that a suspect in a shooting that injured three people is still on the run.

The night of fake scares turned to real fear as the shooting sent visitors scrambling.

A total of three individuals were hit by bullets at the park's Phantom Fall Fest --- two just 15 years old, the other a 39-year-old man.

All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"One was a 15-year-old male who shot in the thigh he was transported to Children's Hospital where he's in stable condition, said Allegheny County Police Department Superintendent Christopher Kearns." "The second was a 39-year-old male who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released. They also found a third juvenile male who had a graze wound to the leg."

Police say the suspect is described as being a teenage black male, who was wearing a black hoodie and a 'COVID-style mask.' Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Many have questions about how this fun fall tradition could turn into such a tragedy.

The shooting took place in front of the Musik Express ride, near the park's Lost Kennywood area -- well past the security measures meant to keep weapons like guns outside the park.

Three people were wounded in a shooting at Kennywood Park on September 24. KDKA

Several witnesses spoke with KDKA, who say security at the park was an issue. A few guests say the security measures simply weren't enough, especially for the larger crowds during a popular time of the year.

Kierstin Dix was there with her daughter for her birthday, and she says the metal detectors weren't properly working, saying that no alarm went off when she walked through with a brace, her phone, and her keys on her.

Another woman, Tracy Yakubik, says security wasn't enough for the crowds, saying she saw at least two fights before the shooting, including one where a girl was jumped.

Yakubik says she went to Customer Services to address the concern and and says she was told to come back on a Friday or Sudnay when it's not as busy.

"My sister and I looked at each other and said 'Are you serious? You're basically telling us this is okay,'" Yakubik said. "Kennywood is a family-fun environment. Now you have to be scared to enter Kennywood, worried that you're going to get shot."

Kennywood says they will cooperate with the Allegheny County Police Department's investigation.

In a statement, the park says they are saddened by the shooting.

They say their security protocols include state-of the-art weapons detection systems, video scanning, and bag checks.

However, even those bag checks are being called into question.

Dix says one of her bags was flagged for having makeup in a glass bottle, but her other bag was never checked.

Either way, a lot of questions remain up in the air, including what sparked all this violence on what was supposed to be a fun night out for families and friends.

Kennywood was closed on Sunday following the shooting, but is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

