Questions being raised after three people shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - While police continue to investigate the shooting at Kennywood that left three people wounded, many people are asking - "how did a firearm get inside the park?"

According to police, metal detectors at the front gate were working the night of the altercation and all bags were being searched.

However, patrons on social media and those at the park said security at the front gate was fairly lax.

"We came in and we barely got checked, I mean he brought in a bottle of water, which you aren't supposed to bring in any kind of liquids, said Scott Arigo of South Fayette. "They barely even looked in my bag when we came in. People were talking about the stuff they had on them inside and they made it through security. They were just letting everyone walk on through."

Arigo said that when they got to the park around 6:30 on Saturday night lines to get into the park were long.

"There was probably a line of 100 and they were just pushing people through, their computers were down, you couldn't even renew your season passes, so they were just letting anyone saying they had a season pass through," he recalled.

We have reached out to Kennywood for comment and have not yet heard back.

However, they did release the following statement:

"The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."

The park has a chaperone policy in effect during events such as Phantom Fall Fest which states that an adult that is at least 21 or older needs to be present with a guest that is 17 or younger.

That policy is in effect after 4 p.m.

Kennywood has noted that the policy is subject to change at the park's discretion.