Kennywood officially acquired by Dollywood's parent company

Kennywood and Dollywood are now owned by the same company.

Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation finalized its acquisition of Palace Entertainment's 24 U.S. attractions, including Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone. The company now employs 22,000 people and operates 49 properties that attract nearly 20 million guests each year.

"Our purpose has carried us through both bright seasons and challenging ones—and it will continue to guide us as we move into this next chapter," Chris Herschend, a board chair and third-generation owner, said in a news release. "We're focused on doing what's right for the business, our hosts, and the communities we're honored to be part of. This process will take time, and we know we will not get everything perfect, but we are committed to listening, communicating and continuously improving."

Herschend says this season will be about "listening, learning, and building relationships." Guests can expect the same from Kennywood and other parks as Herschend focuses on its employees first.

Herschend says it's the largest family-held themed attractions company. Kennywood was a family business for more than 100 years until Palace Entertainment bought it in 2007. After that deal, the park got rid of rides like the Turnpike and Log Jammer to make way for attractions like the Sky Rocket and Steel Curtain.

After the Herschend deal was announced in March, many Pittsburghers expressed hope for the park's future. They said they hope the new owners move the park forward while still keeping some of its historic Pittsburgh charm.