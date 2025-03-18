Pittsburghers express hope that Kennywood's new owners will bring improvements

Fans of Kennywood react to the news of the impending sale

Fans of Kennywood react to the news of the impending sale

Fans of Kennywood react to the news of the impending sale

An unexpected twist at Kennywood as the beloved amusement park in West Mifflin is getting a new owner, and so are Idlewild and Sandcastle.

The current owner and the future owner, which is the world's largest family-run theme park company, signed a definitive agreement, and the announcement was made less than a month before opening day.

"When I think of Pittsburgh one of the first things I always think about is Kennywood," said Alyssa Manderbach

"It's one of my favorite places. It's the one place that feels like an amusement park, but it also feels like home almost because it's not Disney World, it's like Pittsburgh's own little community," said Ava Brenneisen.

A joint announcement Tuesday said that Herschend will acquire Parques Reunidos' more than 20 Palace Entertainment parks.

Herschend is the same company that owns many award-winning theme parks like Wild Adventures and Dollywood.

"There's a lot of history there which I very much enjoy. I think there could be more theming, I always love a theme. But I don't want more Dollywood, I want more Kennywood, I like the historic vibe and I like how it's only like here, and that it's not like a big chain," said one woman named Bella.

Herschend said it has been a family business for the last 75 years.

Kennywood had been a family business since 1906 until Parques Reunidos bought it in 2007.

Pittsburghers cherish Kennywood's historic wooden coasters, and other iconic rides, and all the memories made there..

"I enjoy the rollercoasters, my favorite ride is the Aero360," Julia Imler said.

"The Phantoms Revenge, and Thunderbolt," Jon Tirpak said.

Many people told KDKA-TV they wouldn't mind cheaper tickets and some improvements.

"It is kind of sad when you go and some of the rides are closed so I think solving some of those structural issues would be great, especially with safety if they have safety concerns," Imler said.

"I feel like others like Cedar Point are always advancing and Kennywood is kind of staying in its lane like nothing really new is coming. I mean the Phantom Revenge and that solid solid solid rides but I think we need some new stuff," said Brenneisen.

They all said just don't take the yinzer out of the Steel City staple.

"I hope that things are fixed, but fixed and kept as they were, that Kennywood is respected as it is," Bella said.

"As long as they keep the spirit of it, I don't see any harm in it," said Manderach.

"I just think it's important that they put what the people of Pittsburgh want first and keep improving it, we all love Kennywood, there's no place like it Allegheny County so we want it to stick around and keep getting better," Tirpak said.

Herschend said in the announcement that it's "committed to ensuring a smooth transition for employees, guests, and communities. No immediate changes are planned for daily operations as the company thoughtfully integrates these properties into its portfolio."

Both companies told KDKA that the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the deal is expected to close after that.