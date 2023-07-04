Watch CBS News
Kennywood hosting 'Celebrate America' events for 4th of July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 4th of July celebrations are underway at Kennywood and tonight, they'll have fireworks lighting up the park!

"Tuesday night, starting at 9:30, in partnership with Zambelli Fireworks, we'll light up the park like we've done before," said Kennywood Communications Director Tasha Pokrzywa.

The park is offering free admission for active and retired military service members and veterans.

Discounted admission will be available for family members of veterans at the gate. 

