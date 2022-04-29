Kenny Pickett to be officially introduced as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Kenny Pickett to be introduced as a member of the Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is staying home.

Pickett was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, landing with a legendary franchise in a city that he's familiar with.

He won't be going far from his college home, headed right next door as he goes from being a Pitt Panther to a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Pickett slid in the draft to the 20th overall selection, where he was picked up by the Steelers as the only quarterback taken in the first round.

Pickett's reaction was priceless while he was at home with his family and became emotional as he got the phone call from Mike Tomlin.

The 2021 ACC Player of the Year this past year said it would be a dream come true to play for the Steelers, and it seems like GM Kevin Colbert feels the same way.

Not like he will need one, but Pickett will have his official introduction with the Steelers at some point on Friday.

Moving forward, Pickett will be competing for the starting job this season with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.