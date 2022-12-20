Bridgeville man sentenced to 2 months for role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Bridgeville man was sentenced to two months for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A judge sentenced 53-year-old Kenneth Grayson to incarceration followed by two years of supervised release on Monday. Grayson pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in September.

According to court documents, Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors and joined a mob of rioters pushing against officers in the Rotunda.

Using video footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras, FBI agents said they were able to place Grayson inside the Capitol at the same time he did a Facebook live.

The FBI said it also analyzed messages from Grayson to family members talking about his plans to go to the Capitol around Jan. 6, including a message from Dec. 23 saying, "IM THERE IF TRUMP TELLS US TO STORM THE (expletive) CAPITAL IMA DO THAT THEN!"

According to court documents, Grayson was wearing a black Pirates baseball hat and a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Q" believed to refer to the conspiracy theory QAnon on the day of the attack.

The Department of Justice said since Jan. 6, 2021, close to 900 people have been arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol.