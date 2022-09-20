Bridgeville man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bridgeville man accused of joining a mob that pushed against officers inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors announced Kenneth Grayson pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

According to court documents, Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors and joined a mob of rioters pushing against officers in the Rotunda.

(Photo: FBI)

Using video footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras, FBI agents said they were able to place Grayson inside the Capitol at the same time he did a Facebook live.

The FBI said it also analyzed messages from Grayson to family members talking about his plans to go to the Capitol around Jan. 6, including a message from Dec. 23 saying, "IM THERE IF TRUMP TELLS US TO STORM THE (expletive) CAPITAL IMA DO THAT THEN!"

According to court documents, Grayson was wearing a black Pirates baseball hat and a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Q" believed to refer to the conspiracy theory QAnon on the day of the attack.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 19. He could face up to five years in jail.