Kenneth Gainwell voted Steelers MVP

Running back Kenneth Gainwell was voted the Steelers' most valuable player of the year.

Gainwell, who Pittsburgh signed to a one-year contract this past offseason, was voted the 2025 MVP by his teammates, the Steelers announced on Friday.

Through 16 games, Gainwell has 109 carries for 527 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also has 65 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdown receptions.

Before he came to Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. He played four seasons with the Eagles before the Steelers signed him, hoping he could complement fellow running back Jaylen Warren.

"Kenny's been unbelievable in the passing game, just unbelievable," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an article on the Steelers' website. "And he's so dang smart. I was telling him, I wish I played with him for 10 years just because of the kind of player that he is. You just love playing with that guy."

Last year, the Steelers voted T.J. Watt as the team's MVP. Watt also nabbed the title in 2023, 2021, 2022 and 2019. Minkah Fitzpatrick was awarded the honor in 2022.

After the Steelers failed to clinch the AFC North with a 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend, they're getting ready to face off against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium. The winner-take-all showdown will see the two teams compete for the division title and the postseason berth that comes with it.