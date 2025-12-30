Steelers "optimistic" T.J. Watt will return against Ravens, Tomlin says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football" in a win-or-go-home matchup to decide the winner of the AFC North.

The Steelers enter the Week 18 game after losing 13-6 to the Cleveland Browns. They will play a Ravens team that faces some injury questions, most notably, the inclusion of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury.

Tomlin "optimistic" T.J. Watt could play against the Ravens

The Steelers also have an injured star player who may return for the last game of the regular season.

Linebacker T.J. Watt, who has not played since the Dec. 7 win against the Ravens after suffering a partially collapsed lung following a dry-needling treatment, is on track to return this week, with Mike Tomlin saying he was "optimistic" the 31-year-old could suit up to bolster the defense.

Watt returned to practice on Christmas Eve, two weeks after he suffered the injury. However, Tomlin added that he will let practice participation be the guide to determine Watt's availability.

Other injuries

Tight end Darnell Washington, who suffered a broken arm during the Browns game, had surgery on Tuesday and will miss the Ravens game. The Steelers do not expect to have Washington back, even if they make the postseason, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Tomlin also shared optimism that other injured players, such as James Pierre, Calvin Austin III, Brandin Echols, and Isaac Seumalo, could all return this Sunday, but will be monitored in practice to determine their availability.

Kick-off for Sunday's game is set for 8:20 p.m., and the game can be seen on NBC.