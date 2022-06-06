Keeping your kids entertained without interrupting work or breaking the bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With each passing day, more schools are letting out for the summer and families are trying to figure out how to fill the days.

It's especially difficult now with many parents working remotely at home, but KDKA's John Shumway has some ideas for you.

It's a juggling act of needing to keep kids entertained and to still be able to get your work done -- so where do you start?

Summer doesn't mean a lack of structure.

"I think a schedule is just as important during the summer as it is during the school year. Now it doesn't need to be nearly as strict but you have your days planned out," said Amanda Mushro.

Mushro, a mother of three and a parenting blogger, says some screen time is okay.

"Give yourself a little bit of grace when it comes to that screen time because sometimes it could be educational in addition to that fun," Mushro said.

With screen time needing limitations, how do you handle that?

"So first and foremost, I think you have to have a conversation obviously an age appropriate conversation with your kids so that they understand," Mushro said. "This is summer we want to have lots of fun. We've got really great things planned, but mom or dad has to get work done. So this is how we're going to break up our day."

By involving the kids, they help craft their schedule and will be more ready to buy into the plan.

Mushro also says you should only schedule one week at a time.

"Mapping out week by week, finding activities and sort of filling in when we can get out of the house and letting kids know like today is a day we're gonna go and have an adventure but tomorrow mom has to stay in and get work done," Mushro said.

Mushro says it's also good to let the kids in on the highlights of the summer that are coming up.

"You know, here's where we're gonna go on a quick vacation. Here's where we're gonna go to Kennywood we're gonna go to a Pirates game," Mushro said.

Mushro says you don't have to break the budget to keep your kids entertained.

"I want to make their summers amazing and magical but at the same time, you know mom has to pay the bills too," Mushro said.

Balancing work responsibilities with kids at home might take a touch of creativity.

"Reach out to your friends classmates and sort of start those summer playdates early," Mushro said.

Mushro says to take advantage of the outdoors for cheap entertainment ideas using existing toys.

"And just taking them outside, I mean I can color inside or I can take my crayons on my paper and I can do it outside and becomes as fun new activity," Mushro said. "That's way more exciting than just sitting at my kitchen table to do it."

Other ideas can involve planning a camping trip just out in the backyard.

"Guys, you can just put those tents outside in your backyard or you could even just put it on your porch or if you're not even that adventurous and you like the air conditioning," Mushro said. "You could even just put your tent in your living room just a fun experience."

Mushro says the best part is that these activities aren't just benefiting the children.

"I find that I am at my happiest when I know that my kids are happy," Mushro said.

Every day doesn't need to be magical.

A little bit of planning ahead with your kids lets them know that even when you need time to work, there is something fun ahead.