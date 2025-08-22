Italian festivals, helicopter rides, and banana splits | KDKA Weekend Planner

The weekend is here, and if your social calendar is sparse, but you're looking for something to do, you're in luck - it's a jam-packed one!

Butler Italian Days

Butler Italian Days are back, and they're bringing the sounds, smells, and tastes of Italy, minus the international flight.

It begins today and runs through Saturday along Butler's Main Street from Cunningham Street to Wayne Street.

There will be dozens of retail vendors along with live entertainment.

Check out the details at this link.

Airplanes & Automobiles in New Castle

How about heading to Lawrence County for a unique display known as Airplanes and Automobiles?

Tomorrow, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the New Castle Municipal Airport along Frank Farone Drive, you can take a ride in an airplane or a helicopter and grab a bite to eat from the food trucks right after.

Along with the helicopter and plane rides, there will also be a car show.

It's free to attend, and you can see the schedule of events on their Facebook page.

Burgh Bazaar

In downtown on Saturday, you can shop until you drop at the popular Burgh Bazaar.

You can shop from a variety of local artists and vendors, enjoy live music, and, of course, there will be food.

It's happening in the Benedum Center parking lot along Penn Avenue from noon until 5 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has the details on its website.

Pittsburgh Water Lantern Festival

After shopping at the bazaar, head over to one of the sister bridges to the North Side for Pittsburgh's Water Lantern Festival.

Thousands of lanterns will be lit up on Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park West.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available, and you can purchase them right here.

Great American Banana Split Celebration

Finally, downtown Latrobe in Westmoreland County is hosting one of its most iconic events.

It's time for the 12th annual Great American Banana Split Celebration.

There will be plenty of free family fun, activities for the kids, a cornhole tournament, a car show, plenty of food, shopping at small businesses, a beer garden for those 21 and older, and, as expected, banana splits.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the 5K Banana Run at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

For those not in the know, Latrobe is the birthplace of the banana split, dating back to 1904.

You can learn more about the festival on its website at this link.