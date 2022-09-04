KD Sunday Spotlight: Aspirant continues mission to end domestic abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a Pittsburgh company continues its commitment to put an end to domestic abuse worldwide.

Aspirant, which is a consulting firm, started the "Connection of Hope" campaign to educate people and prevent domestic violence.

CEO Mike McClaine said there was a need for more resources and he wants victims or those at risk to know they are not alone.

Aspirant partnered with the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, and it also launched three apps.

The RUSafe app has been downloaded more than 4,000 times in the U.S. it allows victims or those at risk to take a risk assessment, find resources, journal and more.

The Bright Sky app is used outside of the U.S. in 11 countries and is expanding to even more. McClaine said more than 110,000 users have completed a risk assessment and 85,000 have searched for local support services.

The company also created the "lethality assessment protocol (LAP)" for police departments, including Pittsburgh, to evaluate domestic violence risk and connect victims to police and shelters.

Then in 2020, the company created the "Aspire To Your Full Potential" program which provides the WC&S with funds to help women and children gain freedom from abuse by providing funds for transportation, relocation, education and more.

These apps can be downloaded for free in your app store and more information can be found here.

The WC&S has its Domestic Violence Awareness Month kickoff event on September 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rhododendron Shelter in Highland Park.

The Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pa. has its "Peace Begins At Home Dinner" on October 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.

For tickets head to this link.