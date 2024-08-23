Karns City quarterback Mason Martin uses his voice for the first time since his on-field collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Karns City quarterback Mason Martin used his voice for the first time in nearly a year after he collapsed on the field during a game last September, his father said in an update.

"Today we heard his voice. For the first time in almost a year, I heard his voice. Not a grunt or groan, but his voice. He's been close. Today was the day," dad Denny Martin wrote on Facebook. "He didn't say any words or sentences, he just vocalized his voice."

Submitted / Holly Mead

Denny said his speech therapist used a "push/pull technique."

"He took a deep breath and did it. Instantly, Cali and Heather threw their arms in the air and began screaming with joy! He began smiling and I swear he was laughing a little bit. It was a very emotional moment," Denny wrote.

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game last year. The game was cut short and he was flown to the hospital. He spent nine months in the hospital but was released in June to continue recovering from his traumatic brain injury at home.

Karns City football kicks off another season on Friday night. They shared Denny's update on Facebook, writing, "Keep your prayers coming. They are working. Mason is making tremendous progress and today, took a GIANT step."

Denny ended his update by writing, "Thanks for believing!"