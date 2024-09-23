Trump to rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, returning to site of assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump will return to the site of the first assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in the first week of October, according to two sources familiar with the Trump campaign's planning.

The rally, currently scheduled for Oct. 5, will take place at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, where a gunman shot at him and grazed his ear on July 13. The set-up for the upcoming event is likely to be similar to the July rally.

This is a developing story and will be updated.