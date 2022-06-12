Juvenile in stable condition after shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Saturday that officials responded to the 2100 block of Rose Street for a shooting. Police found the juvenile victim, who was shot in the forearm.
"He was not cooperative on how or where it occurred," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was stable and alert.
