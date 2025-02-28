Jurassic Quest, World Oddities Expo and the South Hills Home Show | KDKA Weekend Planner

This weekend more events are coming to Pittsburgh for friends and family to enjoy, here's a list of events to check out in the area.

Jurassic Quest

This dinosaur themed event will be on Friday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

This experience can be enjoyed by the whole family as there is an interactive raptor training experience, walking dinosaur rides, a chance to experiment with fossils and see life-sized dinosaur sculptures.

For more information about the event and ticketing visit the universe Jurassic Quest webpage.

World Oddities Expo

For a bizarre and entertaining experience check out the World Oddities Expo as the convention is heading downtown to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be artists, vendors, performers, and cosplaying. There will also be taxidermy, insects, jewelry, home decor, and more to see and purchase all with an odd twist.

Ticketing is varied and there are multiple time slots so be sure to check out the official World Oddities Expo website.

South Hills Home Show

Another home show is in the Pittsburgh area, this time at the Cool Springs Sports Complex in the South Hills area.

This event will be on Friday from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The show has expert guests who will offer home remodeling advice and other tips, it will also feature exhibits, seminars and demonstrations to educate guests on all things home related. Home improvement may be a highlight, but there will be advice on decorating and landscaping as well.

For more information visit the South Hills Home Show website.