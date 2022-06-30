July 4th Fireworks in Western Pa. 2022: Where you can watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in Western Pennsylvania.

Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region. Click here to find out how fireworks companies are preparing.

Here's where you can watch some fireworks, broke down county-by-county.

Allegheny County

CITY OF PITTSBURGH -- Monday, July 4

The City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day celebration is back at Point State Park from 4-10 p.m.! The party includes music, food, fun and fireworks. Zambelli will provide the fireworks show, which begins at 9:35 p.m. More details here.

• Avalon -- 2022 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 2 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Bellevue -- 2022 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 2 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon -- 2022 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 2 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon Heights -- 2022 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 2 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Brentwood Borough -- Fourth of July Parade on Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

• Carnegie -- Carnegie Independence Day Celebration at Carnegie Park on Sunday, July 3 with fireworks after sunset

• Crafton Borough -- Fireworks in the Park on Monday, July 4 with festivities starting at 7 p.m.

• Dormont Borough -- Dormont Day July 4th Celebration in Pool Parking Lot and Hillside on Monday, July 4 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Emsworth -- 2021 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Findlay Township -- Independence Day Celebration 2022 at the Recreation and Sports Complex on Route 30 on Saturday, July 3 starts at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

• Leetsdale -- Fireworks show will begin at dusk, there will also be live music, food, and other activities which all can be found on their Facebook page.

• Marshall Township -- Community Day on Aug. 27 at Knob Hill Community Park with fireworks at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

• McKeesport -- McKeesport will kick off the summer concert series on July 4 at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

• Monroeville -- Fireworks at Monroeville Mall Annex on Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

• Moon Township -- 4th of July Celebration in Moon Park on Monday, July 4 stars at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

• Mount Lebanon -- Mt. Lebanon's annual Fourth of July Celebration begins at noon at Mt. Lebanon Park. Zambelli fireworks set for 9:30 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

• Ohio Township -- Community Day at Ohio Township Community Park on Saturday, July 23 with fireworks at dusk.

• Pine Township -- Community Day at Pine Community Park on Saturday, July 16 with fireworks at dusk.

• Scott Township -- Fireworks display in Scott Park on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

• Shaler Township -- Community Day at Kiwanis Park on Monday, July 4 with all-day festivities and fireworks at dusk.

• South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair - Fireworks Display on Monday, July 4 from Fairview Park in South Fayette Township and Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair at 9:30 p.m.

Armstrong County

--No Listings Found

Beaver County

• Midland -- Holiday Weekend 4th of July Celebration from Thursday, June 30-Monday, July 4. Activities on July 4 begin with the annual parade at 10 a.m., and then all-day entertainment.

Butler County

• Big Butler Fair -- July 1-9 at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. Fireworks will go off at dusk on Monday, July 4.

• Mars Borough -- July 4th Parade & Fireworks on Monday, July 4. Parade begins at 3 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.

• Saxonburg Borough -- Fireworks on Sunday, July 3.

Fayette County

--No Listings Found

Greene County

• Waynesburg Lions Club July 4th Celebration -- Activities all day at the Waynesburg Fairgrounds on Monday, July 4. Fireworks display will end the evening.

Indiana County

• Star Spangled Celebration -- At the Mack Park Fairground starting at noon on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks display scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Lawrence County

• Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival -- Viewing spot at Word Alive Church on Friday, July 2 from 9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

• July 4th Celebration at Pearson Park -- July 2, 3, and 4 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. each day at Ewing Park. Fireworks on Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m. Back after a two-year hiatus.

Mercer County

--No Listings Found

Washington County

CANONSBURG 4TH OF JULY PARADE -- Monday, July 4

The Greater Canonsburg 4th of July Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual parade. Afternoon activities will be in the town park from 12-6 p.m. with rock climbing, inflatables, face painting, food, music and more. The fireworks show, produced by Zambelli, kicks off at 10 p.m. However, organizers say the stadium is closed for viewing this year. (Rain date is July 5 at 10 p.m.)

• City of Washington Spark in the Park -- Fireworks in Washington Park on Sunday, July 3.

Westmoreland County

• Latrobe 4th of July Celebration -- Saturday, July 2. Celebration includes games, music, food and more with fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

• Mount Pleasant Borough Party in the Park -- Party in the Park with Fireworks on Sunday, July 3 starts at 5 p.m. at the Gazebo. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Other Festivals And Fireworks

• Kennywood Celebrate America Festival -- Click here for more

• Idlewild Independence Day Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. -- Click here for more

• Heinz History Center's Fourth at the Fort -- Click here for more details

• Heinz History Center's Independence Day Celebration at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village -- Click here for more details

• Fourth of July Weekend at Seven Springs with fireworks on Sunday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. -- Click here for more