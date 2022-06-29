From the backyard to the barges: Fireworks companies prepare for the Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The countdown is on to a holiday we dearly love in our region – the Fourth of July.

Sure, there is the patriotic element to it but let's get real…it's the fireworks we truly relish.

Today, we're looking at two perspectives: the community show and what you need to know about the backyard homegrown celebrations which is where we begin.

With many community celebrations on the shelf the last couple of years due to the pandemic, backyards took center stage and that demand does not appear to be slowing.

"The Friday, Saturday, Sunday, timeframe will be impactful for the fireworks industry," said Phantom Fireworks' Jerry Bostocky.

He said they were sweating the supply chain out of China until a few weeks ago.

"There are some shortages but overall, I would say 95-percent of what we need in our store," he added.

But that $10,000 shipping container pre-pandemic is now in excess of $40,000 now. While the supply should be fine, that does mean there will be a pinch at the register.

"There's no getting away from the fact that prices are going to be 10, 15, 20-percent over what they were last year," Bostocky said.

Bostocky had some advice for those getting ready to have their backyard celebrations.

"Fireworks are for kids to watch, not use," he said. "I would always recommend that a responsible adult be able to get involved in the process. Keep the kids back."

He added that you need to keep a bucket nearby and soak all used fireworks well before you put them in the trash.

Now, as for the community show, the word from George Zambelli is they're getting bigger and better but also more expensive.

While Zambelli's held a major show in Detroit on Monday night, they're saving their best for Pittsburgh.

"We're going to be firing from three barges," Dr. Zambelli said.

He really is a doctor, an ophthalmologist by trade, but if you really want to get him going, start talking about the family business – fireworks.

"It's going to be quite different," he said. "This year's show will be much more dynamic than in the last couple of years."

While Zambelli's, the family business, does shows the world over, George called Pittsburgh's Fourth of July Celebration his hometown show.

The fact is, however, the last couple of years haven't been easy on the fireworks world, starting with the simple task of just getting them here.

"Might say a container cost, in the past, $8,000 to get into New castle, and now it's $47,000, so the cost of fireworks are basically doubling," he explained.

That said, his focus remains on wowing Pittsburgh.

"[There] are some new pattern type shells that will be used, they'll be quite different, and there's some surprises," he teased.

He also promised more dynamic, more colorful, and an enjoyment of Zambelli park magic.

Pittsburgh isn't alone, Zambelli also said a lot of communities are getting back this year to their pre-pandemic levels of fireworks, it's just going to cost more.