Zambelli fireworks display highlights city's annual July 4 celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The highlight of Pittsburgh's July 4 celebration will once again be the annual fireworks display over the city skyline.

Plans for the annual Independence Day party in Point State Park were released Thursday. The 4th of July celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with the 25-minute fireworks display from 9:35 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Zambelli is in charge of this year's display.

Independence Day starts early with the Flag Raising ceremony over at the Fort Pitt Blockhouse at 1 p.m. After that, the museum will feature family-friendly activities up until 4 p.m. when the party starts at The Point.

There will be food, music, line dancing, family activities and more. Unique this year is a special performance from Squonk Opera at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here is the full schedule of events.

FT. PITT MUSEUM'S "FOURTH AT THE FORT" ACTIVITIES

1:00pm FLAG RAISING: Fort Pitt Blockhouse yard presented by Fort Pitt Museum in partnership with Pittsburgh Chapter of National Society of Daughters of American Revolution

1:00 - 4:00pm Fort Pitt Museum family-friendly activities

CITY OF PITTSBURGH INDEPENDENCE DAY ACTIVITIES

4:00 - 8:30pm FAMILY ACTIVITIES including games, face painters, Summer Soul Line Dancing, State Farm photo booth, demonstration by U.S. Army Pittsburgh Recruiting Company & more

5:00pm SQUONK PERFORMANCE followed by interactive workshop

6:00pm EAST WINDS SYMPHONIC BAND

7:00pm SQUONK PERFORMANCE followed by interactive workshop

8:00pm RIVER CITY BRASS

9:35pm CITY OF PITTSBURGH INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS

There will be security screenings to get into the park, as well as bag checks.

For more information on the celebration and a look at what is and is not allowed inside the park, visit the city's website here.