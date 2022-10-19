Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge orders Bob's Tavern in Finleyville to remain closed after being deemed a 'nuisance bar'

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders 'nuisance bar' in Finleyville to remain closed
Judge orders 'nuisance bar' in Finleyville to remain closed 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bar in Washington County will stay closed after the District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar. 

Bob's Tavern in Finleyville was shut down last week after Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar.

kdka-washington-avenue-finleyville-shooting.png
A person was found dead with a gunshot wound on Washington Avenue in Finleyville, Washington County on Oct. 10, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

District Attorney Jason Walsh said that the business attracted drug activity and said dealers allegedly used it to deal heroin and cocaine.

On Thursday, a judge told Rudy Zelak, the owner of the bar, that he failed to take control of his business.

"I don't think that was a fair assessment," Zelak said. "I control what I can control."

The bar has been in Zelak's family for more than 50 years.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 12:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.