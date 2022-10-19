Judge orders Bob's Tavern in Finleyville to remain closed after being deemed a 'nuisance bar'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bar in Washington County will stay closed after the District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar.
Bob's Tavern in Finleyville was shut down last week after Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar.
District Attorney Jason Walsh said that the business attracted drug activity and said dealers allegedly used it to deal heroin and cocaine.
On Thursday, a judge told Rudy Zelak, the owner of the bar, that he failed to take control of his business.
"I don't think that was a fair assessment," Zelak said. "I control what I can control."
The bar has been in Zelak's family for more than 50 years.
